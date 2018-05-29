Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
  • CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: CBSE 10th results declared, pass percentage declines by 4.25 per cent
CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for Class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students appeare for the exam.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 2:54:47 pm
CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Most state boards have already announced the result of Class 10 and 12 or the HSC and SSC exams. However, there are many important boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Maharashtra Board both HSC and SSC exams, Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Arts stream result, Jharkhand Board (JAC) result of both Inter and matric exams that are awaited. While the Bihar Board (BSEB) has announced the result declaration date for Class 12 and 10 which is scheduled for June 7 and June 20.

Moreover, the West Bengal boards (WBCHSE, WBBSE) results were delayed due to Panchayat Elections. The results for Madhyamik exams are expected this week while the Higher Secondary might release in the first week of June.

CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 LIVE UPDATES

    14:52 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE Class 10 result: Pass percentage recorded at 86.70 per cent

    The pass percentage for the Class 10 CBSE examination was recorded as 86.70 per cent which is a drop of 4.25 per cent, as compared to the last year. 

    14:44 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE Class 10th boards results: 1624682 candidates appeared for examinations

    A total of 1624682 candidates wrote the Class 10th board exams, out of which 1408594 passed. 

    14:44 (IST) 29 May 2018
    14:41 (IST) 29 May 2018
    BSEB: Stringent measures taken to curb cheating in Bihar

    To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the BSEB intermediate examinations. 

    14:10 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE Class 10th result: Girls outshine boys by 3.35 per cent

    In the recently declared CBSE Class 10 board results, CBSE press note stated that the female candidates have outperformed their male counterparts by 3.35 per cent. 

    14:01 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE Class 10th result: Students from 17567 schools appeared for the examination

    CBSE press note stated that students from 175567 schools appeared fo the board examination which was conducted across 4460 exam centers. 

    13:55 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Class 12th Bihar board results to be declared on June 7

    The results for Class 12th Bihar board exams will be declared on June 7 at the official website biharboard.ac.in

    13:42 (IST) 29 May 2018
    87.78 per cent pass percentage in RBSE 12th result 2018

    The results for Rajasthan state board class 12th examination were declared on May 23, pass percentage stood at 87.78 per cent. 

    13:29 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE website reportedly down in several regions

    The unexpected declaration of results and the consequently hight traffic has caused the CBSE official website to crash at several places. Earlier, the results were expected to be released at 4 pm. 

    13:21 (IST) 29 May 2018
    CBSE Class 10th results declared

    Meanwhile, the results for the CBSE Class 10th board examinations have been released. 

    13:19 (IST) 29 May 2018
    Rajasthan RBSE: Candidates can know their results on official websites, through SMS

    All the students who appeared for the state board examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as rajresults.nic.in. To access their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number in order to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

    The long awaited results for the CBSE class 10th examination shall be announced at 4pm.

