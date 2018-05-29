CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: CBSE 10th results declared, pass percentage declines by 4.25 per cent

Board Exam 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live: If a situation erupts wherein, heavy website traffic makes it difficult for the students to access their results, the students can get their results at bing.com as well. Board Exam 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live: If a situation erupts wherein, heavy website traffic makes it difficult for the students to access their results, the students can get their results at bing.com as well.

CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Most state boards have already announced the result of Class 10 and 12 or the HSC and SSC exams. However, there are many important boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Maharashtra Board both HSC and SSC exams, Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Arts stream result, Jharkhand Board (JAC) result of both Inter and matric exams that are awaited. While the Bihar Board (BSEB) has announced the result declaration date for Class 12 and 10 which is scheduled for June 7 and June 20.

Moreover, the West Bengal boards (WBCHSE, WBBSE) results were delayed due to Panchayat Elections. The results for Madhyamik exams are expected this week while the Higher Secondary might release in the first week of June.