CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: CBSE 10th results declared, pass percentage declines by 4.25 per cent

CBSE, WBBSE, MSBSHSE, RBSE and BSEB Board 10th, 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: Most state boards have already announced the result of Class 10 and 12 or the HSC and SSC exams. However, there are many important boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, Maharashtra Board both HSC and SSC exams, Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Arts stream result, Jharkhand Board (JAC) result of both Inter and matric exams that are awaited. While the Bihar Board (BSEB) has announced the result declaration date for Class 12 and 10 which is scheduled for June 7 and June 20.
Moreover, the West Bengal boards (WBCHSE, WBBSE) results were delayed due to Panchayat Elections. The results for Madhyamik exams are expected this week while the Higher Secondary might release in the first week of June.
Highlights
The pass percentage for the Class 10 CBSE examination was recorded as 86.70 per cent which is a drop of 4.25 per cent, as compared to the last year.
A total of 1624682 candidates wrote the Class 10th board exams, out of which 1408594 passed.
To curb rampant cheating and paper leak, the board this year took stringent measures. According to reports, 114 students were caught cheating and two impersonators were arrested during the BSEB intermediate examinations.
In the recently declared CBSE Class 10 board results, CBSE press note stated that the female candidates have outperformed their male counterparts by 3.35 per cent.
CBSE press note stated that students from 175567 schools appeared fo the board examination which was conducted across 4460 exam centers.
The results for Class 12th Bihar board exams will be declared on June 7 at the official website biharboard.ac.in
The results for Rajasthan state board class 12th examination were declared on May 23, pass percentage stood at 87.78 per cent.
The unexpected declaration of results and the consequently hight traffic has caused the CBSE official website to crash at several places. Earlier, the results were expected to be released at 4 pm.
Meanwhile, the results for the CBSE Class 10th board examinations have been released.
All the students who appeared for the state board examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as well as rajresults.nic.in. To access their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number in order to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.