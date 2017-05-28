CBSE 12th results 2017 LIVE updates: Noida’s Raksha Gopal is CBSE Board topper, pass percentage dips

CBSE 12th results 2017 are out, enter your roll number to view the result CBSE 12th results 2017 are out, enter your roll number to view the result

CBSE 12th results 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 results 2017 on May 28 morning at 10.20 am. The 2017 topper is Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida. The CBSE topper scored 99.6 per cent, while the second topper Bhumi Sawant of Chandigarh scored 99.4 per cent.

The CBSE all India pass percentage has dipped a bit this time to 82 per cent as against last year’s 83.05 per cent.

CBSE Class 12th results are now live on Results.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in.

The students have to keep their roll numbers handy to view their scores. There are chances that the server will be down for a while, in which case students should be patient and check again after some time has passed.

CBSE class 12th results 2017: How to download marksheet

– Go to the official website of the CBSE (cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or results.nic.in)

– Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 or class 12 results of 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

CBSE Class 12th results 2017 tips

The results will be released online and public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results.

The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s official website – cbse.nic.in

