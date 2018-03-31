Learnt of paper leak after exam started: CBSE chief Anita Karwal

Education secretary Anil Swaroop and CBSE chief Anita Karwal at a press conference, Friday. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra) Education secretary Anil Swaroop and CBSE chief Anita Karwal at a press conference, Friday. (Source: Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Though the FIR registered in the alleged leak of the Class X mathematics paper mentions that CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal received an email hours before the exam, Karwal has told The Indian Express that they received the information only after the exam started.

Asked whether she had prior knowledge of the leak, and why the paper was not cancelled before students took it, she said, “No, we did not know about it a day before. By the time information came to us, exams had started.”

It was an hour after the mathematics exam was held on March 28 that the Board announced re-examination for the paper, as well as the Class XII economics paper held on March 26.

While reports have suggested that the leak was amplified as different regions had the same set of questions, in contrast to the usual practice, Karwal did not comment on the issue. “This is confidential activity. Can tell after exams are over,” she told The Indian Express.

