AIBE X result 2017 to be announced on June 15 at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 10 result 2017: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) will announce the results of AIBE 2017 at 5 pm on June 15. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results at the official website allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is conducted by BCI. The exam which was initially scheduled to be held on February 26 was postponed to March 26.

All India Bar Examination is conducted to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded ‘Certificate of Practice’ by BCI.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant’s knowledge of law. The All Indian exam is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam.

AIBE 10 result 2017, here’s how to check the result once declared

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link’AIBE 10 result 2017′

Enter your user id and password

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out for your future reference

In case of query, note down these helpline numbers that work from 10 am to 5 pm. These numbers are — 011-23210633/ 34/ 35/ 36/ 37/ 39/ 44, 49225022/23 or 41533681.

You can also send email to the exam conducting body at aibe.bci@gmail.com.

