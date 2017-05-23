Latest goof-up of Panjab University: No British poetry, it’s fiction for MA English students

THE PANJAB University authorities once again goofed with the MA English British poetry second semester examination on Monday. Instead of putting questions pertaining to British poetry, the students received questions on British fiction. This is the fifth such instance when the varsity has given wrong question paper to the students.

During the morning examination as the question papers were distributed at 9.15 am, students were in for a rude shock on seeing questions of British fiction in the question paper of British poetry. The exam for British fiction is scheduled to be held on May 30. As the alarm was raised in various examination centres, the matter was reported to the Controller of Examination (COE) by the superintendents.

COE then sent the correct question paper via email to all the principals of colleges which was photocopied and then distributed among the students.

“The paper was delayed by over an hour as it took time for the authorities to complete the process of printing the handwritten paper again. Examinations are stressful and such faults just add to the woes of the students appearing for exams,” said a student of MA 2nd semester, requesting anonymity.

Since the commencement of semester examination on May 5, this is the fifth such incident. On May 16, the home science students received questions on human rights while on May 17, during the examination of Masters in Political Science 4th semester, students got questions on international thought instead of Indian thought. On May 15 in organic chemistry paper, questions of inorganic chemistry were included. Similarly, in the music instrumental exam held on May 10, the question paper consisted of questions from music tabla.

“This is simply not acceptable. It seems the whole system in place for conducting examination has collapsed which is shameful. Somebody should be held responsible for it and strict action should be taken against the person responsible for such serious lapses,” said a senior faculty and a Senator.

COE Professor Parvinder Singh said, “Examination papers are wrongly distributed due to error at the printer’s level. We are taking corrective measures to ensure that no paper is printed wrongly.”

