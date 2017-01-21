Laptops awarded to 178 meritorious students by Meghalaya government

The state Information and Technology minister said education was a capital investment and a permanent asset to all. The state Information and Technology minister said education was a capital investment and a permanent asset to all.

Meghalaya government on Friday handed over 178 laptops to meritorious students. The students who were awarded the laptops had excelled in their studies in standard X and standard XII examinations in 2016 conducted by the state board, ICSE, ISC and CBSE. Speaking on the occasion, state Information and Technology minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said education was a capital investment and a permanent asset to all.

“We honour your dedication and hard work with small gifts which we feel will send a loud message that we wish to build a sense of dedication and discipline among you,” she said. She said the IT department has been at the forefront in building IT skills in the state and have carried out a study to identify such skills required by students.

“We have designed and launched programmes for providing training to our students in line with the industrial requirements,” Lyngdoh said. Commissioner and Secretary D P Wahlang said the award which started in 2007, would also include CBSE class X students in next year’s ceremony.

He observed that the trend has changed when earlier the top positions used to be captured mostly by students from urban areas, but now students from rural areas have also come to the fore front.

