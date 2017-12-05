Lack of accountability is hindering progress in education sector: UNESCO report

The Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report by the UNESCO was launched in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha) The Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report by the UNESCO was launched in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha)

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced in a report that there is a lack of accountability in the education sector which has lead to a jeopardy of progress in the area. Emphasizing that accountability is indispensable, the organisation stated that it is necessary in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Global Education Monitoring (GEM) report by the UNESCO was launched in New Delhi on Monday. It highlighted that providing universal quality education should be the responsibility of the government and all education stakeholders.

“Millions of children not going to school and many not achieving minimum proficiency levels at school indicate that education systems are not on track. The report provides clear evidence on accountability tools that are working and that are not,” Shigeru Aoyagi, director and UNESCO representative said.

The report noted that inequality and damage to learning is caused when blame for systematic educational problems is laid disproportionately on one actor, triggering negative side effects.

Further, the report stated some recommendations in order to address this issue. It suggested that schools should create an accountability system for teachers and administration that is supportive. It also suggested that punitive mechanisms— especially those based on narrow performance measures— should be be avoided, democratic participation should be allowed, independent institutions should be set up to handle complaints and media freedom to scrutinise the education system should be respected.

Other suggestions included the developing of credible and efficient regulations for all education providers and making the right to education justifiable.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd