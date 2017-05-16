Lack of 10 lakh plastic engineers, Haryana to set up two CIPET centres: Union minister

The country is lacking about 10 lakh plastic engineers and technicians, said Union minister Kumar quoting a survey. The country is lacking about 10 lakh plastic engineers and technicians, said Union minister Kumar quoting a survey.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Monday said that Haryana will soon have two Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) centres in its western and southern regions to meet the industry requirements for technicians and plastic engineers.

The country is lacking about 10 lakh plastic engineers and technicians, said Kumar quoting a survey. He added that these centres will help the nation become self-sufficient in fields ranging from agriculture to space exploration. For this, the minister directed Chemical and Fertiliser Ministry officiers to draft a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to associate the Saksham Yuva Yojana with CIPET and to get this approved by the Central and state governments.

He announced that two parks will be set up in Panipat and Karnal for plastics and pharmacy, which will cost the Haryana government Rs 1500 crores. The Panipat park would generate employment opportunities for 30,000 plastic engineers and the Karnal plant would aim to improve the production of medicine and reduce its cost production cost by 30 per cent.

The pharmacy park will be provided with all necessary facilities by the Union government, he said adding that 1.70 lakh youth have been provided with employment opportunities with the establishment of 13,000 new industrial units in the state.

