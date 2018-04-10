Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy appointed UPSC member

Sathiyavathy is an IAS officer of the 1982 batch of Union Territories cadre Sathiyavathy is an IAS officer of the 1982 batch of Union Territories cadre

Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy Monday took over as a member of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Senior IAS officer U P Singh, who is at present secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Sathiyavathy is an IAS officer of the 1982 batch of Union Territories cadre. She comes to the UPSC with a rich experience, having worked in various key positions under the government during the course of a career spanning over 35 years, a release by personnel ministry said. She was administered the oath by Vinay Mittal, chairman of the UPSC.

She has held several important positions in the central government, including first woman chief of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). She had been the joint director general in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Controller, ISRO Satellite Centre, Department of Space, member secretary, Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, and additional secretary and financial adviser, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Likewise, in her cadre also, Sathiyavathy has held various responsible positions including chief secretary, Government of Puducherry. The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

