New Vice Chancellor for Kumaun University appointed

The Kumaun University in Nainital now has a new Vice Chancellor. Dinesh Kumar Nauriyal was on Monday appointed the VC of Kumaun University by Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul.

Nauriyal was a professor at IIT Roorkee and had also worked as an associate professor and lecturer prior to his appointment at the current university. He will be serving in the post for three years from the day he takes charge or will serve until the day he turns 65.

Kumaun University was established in 1973 and has three campuses (Almora , Nainital and Bhimtal) and a number of affiliated government colleges and self-financed private institutions spread across Kumaun. Another campus of the university is being developed in Bhimtal to cater to technical, professional and vocational education.

The university is a residential-cum-affiliating university which was established under the Act of State Legislature. It is a permanent member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), has a four star status granted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is an ISO 9001-2008 certified institution.

An official release by the University states that the new vice chancellor has been appointed under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh State Universities Act of 1973.

