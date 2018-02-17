KTU results for BTech, MBA sem 1 exams declared, check at ktu.edu.in

KTU B Tech, MBA results: All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ktu.edu.in All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ktu.edu.in

KTU B Tech, MBA results: The results for B Tech semester 1 (December 2017) and MBA T1 (part time and full time) October 2017 exams have been released by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – ktu.edu.in. Also, Dr M R Rajkumar, Assistant Professor in Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering Trivandrum has been selected as KTU researcher of the year 2017.

Step 1: Log on to the official website ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Under ‘ Announcements’, click on the link for the result

Step 3: Select the district/cluster and college name

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the result

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About KTU

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (initially Kerala Technological University), a state government university has come into existence on May 21, 2014. The main thrust areas of the university are research, development and innovation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd