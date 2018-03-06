KTET 2017 result declared, check scores at keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET 2017 result: The result of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2017 has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan yesterday, on March 5. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website – keralapareekshabhavan.in.
The exam was conducted on December 28 and 30 last year. KTET is held to provide eligibility certificate to successful teaching aspirants for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.
KTET result 2017, steps to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala TET December 2017 result’
Step 3: In the provided fields, select the category and enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on ‘Check results’
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. There is no negative marking for the test.
Teaching categories:
Category 1- teachers for lower primary students
Category 2- teachers for upper primary students
Category 3- teachers for high school students
Category 4- language teachers till upper primary (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu); specialist teachers in arts and craft; sports teachers
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App