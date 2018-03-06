KTET 2017 result declared, check scores at keralapareekshabhavan.in

KTET result 2017: The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify.

KTET 2017 result: The result of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2017 has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan yesterday, on March 5. All those who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website – keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The exam was conducted on December 28 and 30 last year. KTET is held to provide eligibility certificate to successful teaching aspirants for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

KTET result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Kerala TET December 2017 result’

Step 3: In the provided fields, select the category and enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Check results’

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. There is no negative marking for the test.

Teaching categories:

Category 1- teachers for lower primary students

Category 2- teachers for upper primary students

Category 3- teachers for high school students

Category 4- language teachers till upper primary (Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu); specialist teachers in arts and craft; sports teachers

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd