KTET 2017 admit card released, download at keralapareekshabhavan.in and ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2017: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the notification for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply for the same from the official website (keralapareekshabhavan.in). Candidates can also download the hall tickets from ktet.kerala.gov.in.
KTET is held to provide eligibility certificate to successful teaching aspirants for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.
KTET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KTET section
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: A new page will open
Step 5: Enter application ID and number. Also key in your category applied in KTET
Step 6: Download and take a print out
Important dates:
Exam for categories 1- December 28, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)
Exam for categories 2- December 28, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)
Exam for categories 3- December 30, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)
Exam for categories 4- December 30, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)
The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. There is no negative marking for the test.
