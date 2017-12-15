KTET 2017 admit card released, download at keralapareekshabhavan.in and ktet.kerala.gov.in

The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify

KTET 2017: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the notification for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can apply for the same from the official website (keralapareekshabhavan.in). Candidates can also download the hall tickets from ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET is held to provide eligibility certificate to successful teaching aspirants for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.

KTET 2017 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KTET section

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter application ID and number. Also key in your category applied in KTET

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Important dates:

Exam for categories 1- December 28, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)

Exam for categories 2- December 28, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)

Exam for categories 3- December 30, 2017 (10 am – 12.30 pm)

Exam for categories 4- December 30, 2017 (2 pm – 4.30 pm)

The candidates have to secure 60 per cent and above in the KTET examination to qualify. There is no negative marking for the test.

