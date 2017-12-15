KSEEB SSLC timetable 2018 released, exam to begin from March 23

SSLC timetable 2018: As per reports, an extra 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. SSLC timetable 2018: As per reports, an extra 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper.

KSEEB SSLC timetable 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the final timetable for the SSLC examinations for 2018. The board will conduct the examinations on March 23, 2018 with First Language papers and it will end with the Social Science paper on April 6.

In October, KSEEB released a tentative timetable for SSLC or class 10 exams. The detailed timetable will be available on the website of the kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Last year, the examination began on March 30 and the results were declared in May. The exams have been advanced because of the Assembly elections.

The exams will be held in two sessions — the forenoon session will begin at 9.30 am to 12.30 pm while the exam in the afternoon session will commence at 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

As per reports, an extra 15 minutes will be provided to read the question paper. The visually impaired students and those with learning disabilities will be provided an extra hour for all papers.

KSEEB SSLC timetable 2018

March 23 – First Language (Kannada/Telugu/ Hindi/Marathi/Tamil/Urdu/English/Sanskrit)

March 26 – Mathematics

March 28 – Second Language (English/Kannada)

April 2 – Science

April 4 –Third Language (Hindi/Kannada/English/Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit/Konkani/Tulu) and

April 6 – Social Science

Like previous years, about 8 lakh students from across the state are expected to appear for this year’s SSLC examinations

