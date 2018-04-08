KSEEB Karnataka SSLC results 2018 in May first week: Education Minister

KSEEB SSLC results 2018: The results will be declared in the first week of May (File) KSEEB SSLC results 2018: The results will be declared in the first week of May (File)

KSEEB SSLC results 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results for SSLC examinations 2018 in the first week of May, confirmed Education Minister Tanveer Sait, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres across the state on the month of March of this year. The candidates can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, once released.

“We are delighted to announce that the exams were conducted smoothly across 2,817 examination centres in the state. Starting next year, a separate examination board will conduct the SSLC and second PU exams,” said Education Minister.

The exams was held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board.

Last year, the examination began on March 30 and the results were declared in May. The exams have been advanced because of the Assembly elections.

