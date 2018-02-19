KPIT Sparkle 2018: Engineering students present futuristic technologies, IIT Kharagpur wins platinum award

Platinum Award winner, Team Electrodes, IIT Kharagpur Platinum Award winner, Team Electrodes, IIT Kharagpur

KPIT Technologies, a company specialising in IT consulting and product engineering, has announced the winners of KPIT Sparkle 2018, a national design and development innovation contest for engineering and science students. KPIT Sparkle is an initiative which focuses on the promotion of innovation within and outside the organisation. Students were invited to develop next-generation technologies-applying artificial intelligence, new materials, and cybersecurity-to make products in the energy and transportation sectors greener, safer, and user-convenient.

More than 12,000 registrations were received from more than 600 engineering and science colleges, including 28 premier institutes like IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) and NIT (National Institutes of Technology) in the pre-qualification stage. Out of 1,500 + teams 30 were shortlisted for the finals based on the novelty, affordability, and commercial viability of their proposed ideas.

The finalists exhibited their projects at a grand public exhibition in Pune on February 18 and were evaluated by international jurors consisting of eminent industry experts, technologists, academicians, and business leaders.

The winners

— Team Electrodes from IIT Kharagpur, won the platinum award (Rs 10,00,000) for developing a flexible and disposable battery by using bacteria from sewage water.

— Team SmartGear from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangalore won the gold prize for developing a smart helmet for motorcycles, which provides accident alerts along with details of the location to emergency contact lists saved in the app. They won a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000.

The silver prizes were won by the following:

— Team Nanoknocks from Pune Vidyarthi Griha’s College of Engineering for developing a solution that solves the problem of massive oil spills and filtering the water up to drinkable level by using new material.

— Team Thermo from D.Y.Patil College of Engineering and Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Pune for developing a device that converts waste heat from kitchen stoves into electricity using thermoelectric modules (TEG).

The teams won a cash prize of Rs 2,50,000 each.

— Team PathPredictor from NIT Hamirpur, won the most popular award for developing an en-routing and accident prevention self-learning system. They won a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

The winners were felicitated with cash prizes and medals in the august presence of Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and Mr. Harkesh Mittal, Adviser, Member Secretary, National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB).

Ravi Pandit, Co-founder, Chairman & Group CEO, KPIT said, “Through Sparkle, we will provide opportunities for budding innovators to access incubation centers to convert their ideas into viable products”.

Project highlights

— Life-size models of the solutions for improving road safety using technologies such as drones, data analytics, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and IoT (Internet of Things) to either help prevent accidents or reduce response time during emergencies.

— Reducing traffic congestion with intelligent solutions to re-route vehicle movement as per the traffic conditions.

— Simplifying toll payment through digitised systems.

— Generating power from water to control environmental pollution.

— Converting waste heat from kitchen stoves into electricity.

— Solving the problem of massive oil spills by filtering water up to the drinkable level.

— Providing affordable electricity and cooking fuel to villages.

