Kolkata’s Presidency University gets its own museum

In picture, Presidency University (File photo)

West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi inaugurated the Presidency University museum at the Derozio Hall in the university’s iconic College Street campus today. The museum contains items which depict the history of the premier educational institution, which is 200-year-old. Presidency Mentor Group ‘Chair’ Professor Sugata Bose said, “The museum will be a communication between our past and present. It (museum) has been curated by my friend Swapan Chakraborty (former director general of the National Library and a distinguished professor of Presidency University) and as a historian I am proud of what he did”.

While addressing the crowd, he said, “Presidency needed such an archive. It is a matter of great happiness”. He also added that the museum will reflect the intellectual heritage of the college-turned-university in a tangible manner. It will showcase its history since its foundation in 1817 as it has put together exhibits of all kinds of institutional records.

Rare exhibits like legendary scientist J.C Bose’s attendance record, a copy of Newton’s Principia Mathematica and an edition of the magazine of the erstwhile Presidency College containing Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s article in Bengali ‘Bigyaponer Arthonity’ (Economics of Advertisement) as a student of economics have also been displayed. “The attendance records of physicist Satyendra Nath Bose and astrophysicist Meghnad Saha are also on display,” museum curator Chakraborty, who was himself a student of President College, said.

A copy of the college magazine issue which contains a speech by Rabindranath Tagore was published is among the exhibits.

