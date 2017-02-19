Kolkata: Students protest damage to school

Students protest at Chinar Park. Express Students protest at Chinar Park. Express

A group of students protested at Chinar Park in Kolkata on Saturday after they found their private school damaged allegedly by the building owner the previous night. The accused has been arrested. The Lila Devi Memorial school operated from the ground floor of a rented building under Baguihati police station since 1997. It offered classes from nursery to class VIII. According to people in the locality, the building owner wanted to sell off the property. Other private shops, which had occupied other floors of the building had already vacated.

“For the last one-and-a-half year the owner, Mijanur Rehman, had been putting pressure on us to move out. We found it difficult to comply and were in talks with the owner to find a solution. But on Saturday we found the whole school was reduced to almost nothing. I am clueless what to do now. The children are the worst affected,” said Kaushik Bhattacharya, the school principal.

The school walls were damaged, while the windows and furniture were smashed too. Student, meanwhile, protest the whole day on Saturday. About 50 students blocked a road demanding immediate action against accused. The Sunday Express could not reach Rehman for comment.