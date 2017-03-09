Kolkata: St Xavier’s varsity to open on July 8

St Xavier’s University in Kolkata. St Xavier’s University in Kolkata.

CM Mamata Banerjee and steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal will inaugurate St Xavier’s University in Kolkata on July 8. Vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj Wednesday announced that Mittal, who is an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, will be a part of the occasion. “The university and its Rajarhat campus will be inaugurated on July 8.

The first academic session at the university will begin the same day. Our former student, Lakshmi Mittal, has agreed to be present. He and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will formally inaugurate the university and the campus,” Father Felix Raj said. In its first academic session, the university will offer six courses. Around 650 students will be enrolled in these courses in the first year.