Kolkata: Over 60 Chinese varsities to take part in expo

Ma Zhanwu, Consulate General of China (Express Photo/File) Ma Zhanwu, Consulate General of China (Express Photo/File)

Over 60 Chinese universities will take part in a two-day “Chinese Higher Education Expo” in Kolkata, which will be held between May 10 and 11. The second Chinese education expo will be organised by the Consulate General of China in Kolkata in cooperation with the School of Chinese Language. The expo will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Rajarhat.

According to Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Ma Zhanwu, about 100 major courses in the fields of engineering, medicine, IT and AI will be on offer at the expo. “Over 60 universities from eleven provinces and municipalities of China will participate in the expo. They are here to publicise their achievements, to find Indian partners of cooperation and to woo Indian students. Various types of scholarships will also be available for students,” Zhanwu said during a press meet here.

The participating Chinese universities at the expo include Nanjing University, Xi’an Jiaotong University, Sichuan University of Science and Technology, Northeast Normal University and others.

Meanwhile, Zhanwu said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit China next month. “We are still working on the schedule but her visit may happen in the month of June,” the Chinese diplomat added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App