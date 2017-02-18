Kolkata: Candidates alleges discrimination in recruitment of primary school teachers  

Candidates outside Barasat Mahatma Gandhi High School in North-24 Parganas. Express Candidates outside Barasat Mahatma Gandhi High School in North-24 Parganas. Express

Alleging discrimination in the recruitment of primary school teachers, selected Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) candidates who went for counselling on Friday led protest demonstrations across the state, claiming they weren’t given appointment letters due to “administrative errors”.

“I did not apply as para teacher. I had applied as a fresher. But they are saying that I had applied for the job as para teacher, so I need to get a certificate of para teacher. Why do candidates like us have to pay for the mistakes of officials? We have come here for counselling after being asked through an SMS. Now we will return home without an appointment letter,” said a candidate outside Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Barasat, where candidates organised a sit-in-demonstration.

Similar protests were also seen in districts such as East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Malda, Nadia, Purulia and Kolkata. “It seems other candidates were recruited instead of the selected ones. We strongly oppose this discrimination in the selection process. The state government should immediately sort this problem out and provide appointment letters to the deserving candidates,” said another candidate.