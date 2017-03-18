Knowledge about sexual health issues ‘dismal’, finds study

The study was conducted at an urban slum in the city. The study was conducted at an urban slum in the city.

Sex education is not even part of the school curriculum in various states in India and most parents find it embarrassing to have the ‘birds and bees’ talk with their children. So, when researchers from the Department of Community Medicine at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) tried to assess awareness about reproductive health among adolescent girls at an urban slum in the city, their findings were not encouraging. Knowledge and awareness about reproductive and sexual health issues among adolescent girls was dismal, said researchers Pooja Shankar, Puja Dudeja and others, in an article published in the March issue of the medical journal of D Y Patil University.

The study, conducted last year, had shortlisted 250 adolescent girls studying in classes VI to XII of a government high school, located in Pune’s slum area. Of the 211 girls who agreed to respond to the questionnaire, less than 30 per cent were aware of contraceptives, revealed the study. At least 80 per cent were unaware of secondary sexual characteristics in both genders. When queried about the effects of pre-marital sex, 57 per cent of the participants were concerned about “bringing a bad name” to themselves and their family, while 29 per cent cited HIV/AIDS, and 9 per cent cited reproductive tract infections as other ill effects. As many as 70 per cent of the girls said they felt more comfortable discussing issues pertaining to reproductive health with their friends, rather than with parents, teachers or medical professionals.

“Our study revealed that majority of the participants were unaware of the development of secondary sexual characters and use of condoms and oral contraceptive pills as means of contraception. Adolescent girls, especially those living in an urban slum locality, are vulnerable to sexual advances by not only young boys in their immediate neighbourhood but also to sexual abuse and violence by men in their family or community,” said the researchers. “Mothers restrict communication to the topic of menstruation with their daughters, and are reluctant to touch on issues of safe sex or reproductive wellness. They feel that by addressing these topics, they will end up diluting authoritative parenting and end up promoting sexual promiscuity,” the researchers added.

In 2006, the Centre had launched Adolescent Reproductive and Sexual Health Services to provide counselling on nutrition and sexual problems, behavioural risk factors and others. In Maharashtra, the State Family Welfare Bureau has set up as many as 349 adolescent-friendly health clinics. Realising that adolescents look up to their peers for advice on personal relationships as well as sexual and reproductive health issues, officials at the bureau said that a network of peer educators has been trained to reach out to adolescent groups. As part of the Centre’s Rashtriya Kishore Swasthya Karyakram, several districts across states have been identified as high-priority ones that require intervention.

In Maharashtra, districts such as Gadchiroli, Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli and Nanded have been identified as high-priority ones, where as many as 16,000 peer educators have been trained. “From each village, two girls and two boys will be trained in reproductive and sexual health issues and they, in turn, will set up girls’ and boys’ clubs to impart more information. The programme has been underway since a year and we are planning to include more districts in it,” said officials of the Family Welfare Bureau.

