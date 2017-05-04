KLUEEE 2017: Results declared at Kluniversity.in, check score card here

KLUEEE 2017 results: The offline and online tests were held in April KLUEEE 2017 results: The offline and online tests were held in April

KLUEEE results 2017: Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University), Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of KLUEEE 2017 result on the official website. The students who appeared for the entrance exam can now check the results. This year, KLUEEE 2017 was conducted in both online and offline mode. The online test was held on April 16, the written test was held on April 20 in Andhra Pradesh.

At all India level, the offline tests were conducted on April 29 and online tests on April 30 and May 1. The students can view their result on kluniversity.in by following the steps written below:

Steps to check KLUEEE results 2017:

Visit the official website of KL University

On the homepage, under the announcement section, click on the link ‘KLUEEE-2017 Results’

A new page will open

Enter the application number

The result will be displayed

See your results and score card

As per National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2016, KL University was recognised as the number 1 university among all private sector engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

In B Tech there are eight programmes that the University teaches

Bio- Technology (BT)

Civil Engineering (CE)

Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

Electronics and Communication Engineering(ECE)

Electronics and Computer Engineering (ECM)

Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE)

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Petroleum Engineering (PE)

