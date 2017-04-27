Khalsa College for Women says will continue with ‘scrapped’ Khalsa varsity

Though the Congress government in Punjab has announced to scrap Khalsa University in Amritsar, the famous Khalsa College for Women, established in 1968, has decided to stay with the new university which came into being last year.

The college had dropped its affiliation with Guru Nanak Dev University earlier this year to become part of the new Khalsa University. The college’s principal, Sukhbir Kaur Mahal, says she is confident the management will find a way to keep the university status intact. “Yes it is going to affect us. Any such controversy create problems. But we are going to enrol students under Khalsa University for the new session.”

“The government has announced to scrap the university status. But there is no official notification yet. We are hopeful things will work out and Khalsa University will stay. So we are not going back to Guru Nanak Dev University again seeking affiliation,” Kaur said.

However, Khalsa College for Education is not so sure about its fate. Principal Jaswinder Singh Dhillon says, “It will depend on how things move in future. Right now, we have written to Guru Nanak Dev University to cancel our affiliation for the new session. But admission of new students under Khalsa University depends on the government’s reaction.”

Dhillon also holds additional charge as registrar of the new Khalsa University. This was to be the first academic year for both colleges under Khalsa University in all the courses.

