Kerala Plus Two exams 2017: Results to be declared by 2 pm, check details here

Kerala plus two results 2017: The Kerala plus two board exam were held from March 8 to March 28, 2017 Kerala plus two results 2017: The Kerala plus two board exam were held from March 8 to March 28, 2017

Kerala plus two results 2017: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DSHE) will release the results for the plus two Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) today at 2pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results from the Directorate’s official website.

The Kerala plus two board exam were held from March 8 to March 28, 2017 and more than 4 lakh candidates appeared for the papers. The Kerala Board will also release the Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) 2017 today along with the HSE results.

The results for the class 10 Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams were declared on May 5, 2017 and a total of 20,967 students have got A+ in all subjects out of the 4.57 lakh students who appeared in the SSLC exams. About 1174 schools have also scored a pass percentage of 100.

Steps to download the Kerala plus two results 2017:

– Go to the official websites of Kerala HSE (dhsekerala.gov.in) any of the following sites-

keralaresults.nic.in

examresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

vhse.kerala.gov.in

– Click on the notification for Kerala 2017 HSE results or the VSHE results 2017.

– Follow the links on the site, fill in your details in the fields provided and submit them.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

