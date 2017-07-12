Kerala VHSE SAY results 2017 released at keralaresults.nic.in, know how to download

Kerala VHSE SAY results 2017: Check your results from the official website. Kerala VHSE SAY results 2017: Check your results from the official website.

Kerala VHSE SAY results 2017: The government of Kerala has declared the results for the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) Save-A-Year (SAY) Examination 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official websites (see steps below to know how).

The VHSE scheme was brought about in 1983-84 and was initially applied in 19 schools. By 1986, it was broadened to 73 schools where 27 vocational courses in various disciplines were offered. During 1995-96, it had affiliation with 310 schools who had a collective number of 814 batches across 45 programmes. In 1988-89, the scheme covered 100 schools which had 200 batches in all.

Steps to download VHSE SAY results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for VHSE Kerala and click on the “results” page or go to keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination Results – 2017”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

