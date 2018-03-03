Kerala University declares B.Com 1st semester result, check at exams.keralauniversity.ac.in

In order to complete a semester, a student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade). In order to complete a semester, a student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade).

Kerala University B Com results: The result of career related first degree programme under CBCSS group 2(a) 1st semester B Com commerce and tax procedure and practice degree examination (2016 admn. regular, 2015 Admn. improvement/supplementary has been released by the University of Kerala at the official website – exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself. The exams were conducted in December 2016. The pass percentage stands at 67.43 per cent.

Kerala University B Com 1st sem results, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Now click on the link for the result

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and scores of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Out of total 1037 registered students, 955 had appeared for the exam. 644 candidates have passed the exam. In order to complete a semester, a student has to score a minimum SCPA of 4.00 (E grade). A minimum of 40 per cent of marks (E grade) is required for passing a course with a separate minimum of 40 per cent (E grade) for continuous evaluation and end semester evaluation. The date for revaluation and scrutiny is March 24.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd