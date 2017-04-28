Kerala to help defaulters repay educational loans

The LDF government in Kerala on Thursday announced a Rs 9,00-crore scheme to help defaulters from economically-backward families to repay their educational loans taken by mortgaging property. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explained the need for introducing the scheme in the assembly, saying that the defaulted educational loans and tough recovery processes of banks have become a major social issue. Vijayan said that it was not a debt relief scheme but a repayment mechanism.

Support will be offered to those, who have availed up to Rs 9 lakh loans and have annual family income of Rs 6 lakh. Vijayan said that the government would help students repay their loans that have become non-performing assets (NPAs). In case of loans up to Rs 4 lakh, which have become NPAs, the government would help borrowers by paying 60 per cent of the principal amount. The scheme will come into effect retrospectively from March 31, 2016.

Vijayan said that the state would repay the entire principal amount in cases of students, who have died or faced physical disability during the repayment period.

The government has separately announced five-fold increase in monthly honorarium for nursery teachers, nursery maids and librarians at cultural centres. The librarians at cultural centres under the local governing bodies were getting a monthly allowance of Rs 2,050. This has been increased to Rs 12,000. The same amount will be given to nursery teachers at children’s mandirs controlled by government. The nursery maids’ honorarium has been increased from Rs 1,400 to Rs 8,000.

