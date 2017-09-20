Kerala TET 2017 results declared at bpekerala.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in

The exam was held from August 12 to 19, 2017 The exam was held from August 12 to 19, 2017

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 at bpekerala.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. The exam was held from August 12 to 19, 2017. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

Kerala TET 2017 results, here’s how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘KTET 2017 results’

Step 3: Enter category, roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: The results will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

Candidates who secure top ranks in all categories will receive cash awards of Rs 20,000, Rs, 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 1,000.

Separate test was held to select teachers for category I (Lower Primary classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), category III (High School, classes) and category IV (for Language Teachers – Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, (up to UP classes), Specialist Teachers (Art & Craft) and Physical Education teachers.

