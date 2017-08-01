Kerala TET 2017 admit card to release today at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala TET 2017: The exam will be conducted on August 12 and August 19, 2017 for four categories. Kerala TET 2017: The exam will be conducted on August 12 and August 19, 2017 for four categories.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the hall tickets for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2017 on Tuesday. Candidates who have applied for the exam can check their result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The exam will be conducted on August 12 and August 19, 2017 for four categories. The test is conducted for lower primary (KTET 1) teachers; upper primary (KTET 2)teachers; high school (KTET 3) teachers; language teachers up to upper primary or specialist and physical education teachers up to high school level (KTET 4) and; those who appeared for DEd/BEd. Each test will be 2.5 hours long with a weightage of 150 marks each.

The official notification for the exam was announced on July 1 this year and the application process for the same ended on July 22, 2o17.

Steps to check Kerala TET 2017 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (keralapareekshabhavan.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for K-TET under the main exam menu.

Step 3: The link for the hall ticket will be provided on the exam portal. Follow the link.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

