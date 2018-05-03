Kerala SSLC result 2018 LIVE: KSEB to declare result at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE: The result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be released today on May 3 at the official websites — kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Once released, students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at these websites itself. In case of heavy traffic, students can also check their scores at the partner websites — results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.
About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam and 2,751 are private. In the regular students’ category, 2.16 lakh are girls. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. This year, the Kerala Board has to re-conduct the Maths paper due to paper leak. The mathematics examination held on March 20 was cancelled after authorities found similarities between question in the examination paper and those in the model question paper of merit.
Highlights
About 4.57 lakh students appeared in the SSLC examination 2017 in Kerala with a total of 20,967 students secured A+ in all subjects (which is 4.6 per cent of the total students), while 1174 schools have scored 100 per cent pass percentage. Of these, 405 are government schools. Last year this figure was 377 only.
About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination this year. Last year, the results were released on May 6.
The results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be released today, however, the result time is re-scheduled to 2 pm. We will update the readers about when and where to check SSLC 2018 results.
It might happen that due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the official websites. In that case, students can check out their scores at various other partner websites such as — results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.
All those students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check their respective scores at the official websites — kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in, once released. Students will be required to visit these websites and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, they will be required to enter their roll number/other details. After submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They will then be required to download the same and take a printout for future reference.
The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 3 at 10:30 am. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam.