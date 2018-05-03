Kerala SSLC result 2018 LIVE: KSEB to declare result at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2018 LIVE: The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28.

Kerala SSLC results 2018 LIVE: The result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be released today on May 3 at the official websites — kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Once released, students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at these websites itself. In case of heavy traffic, students can also check their scores at the partner websites — results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam and 2,751 are private. In the regular students’ category, 2.16 lakh are girls. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. This year, the Kerala Board has to re-conduct the Maths paper due to paper leak. The mathematics examination held on March 20 was cancelled after authorities found similarities between question in the examination paper and those in the model question paper of merit.