Kerala SSLC results 2018: The result of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 3. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their results at the official website — keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, once released. The examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. The Minister for Education, Prof C Raveendranath is expected to announce the results.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSLC exams stood at 95.98 per cent. The results were released on May 6. In vocational higher secondary, the pass percentage was 98.83. In all, 20,967 students obtained A+ grade in all subjects (which is 4.6 per cent of the total students), while 1174 schools had grabbed cent per cent pass percentage of which 405 were government schools. In 2016, this figure was 377 only.

Kerala SSLC results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam and 2,751 are private. In the regular students category, 2.16 lakh are girls.

In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the official websites, they can also refer to various partner websites such as kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

