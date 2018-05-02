HPBOSE 10th results 2018: How to check

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2018: HP BOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10. HP BOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10.

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2018: The result for Class 10 examinations will be released today, on May 2, by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). All those who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the official websites — hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. HP BOSE conducted the exams from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10. Once the result is published, students can access the official websites for HPBOSE — hpbose.org and examresults.net. They then have to click on the Class 10 results link and then enter their details in the fields provided. The result will appear on the screen.

This year, in order to avoid any malpractice, the exam authorities installed CCTV cameras in the examination halls. Moreover, over 100 flying squads kept a strict check on the examination. Last year, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17 and 67.15 per cent students had cleared the Class 10 exams.

HPBOSE Class 10th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other important details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The results of Class 12 are already announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations.

