Kerala SSLC results 2018 declared, 6% increase in pass percentage

Kerala SSLC results 2018: The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 3 at 10:30 am. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 6 per cent higher than previous year’s 91.58. A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all subjects. A total of 1565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schoools scored 100 per cent results this year. Additionally, Kerala education minister C Raveendranath also declared the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing impaired), AHSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired) examinations.

Among districts, Ernakulam has registered highest pass percentage at 99.12 per cent while Wayanad district has the least pass percentage – 93.87. The Kerala Board will conduct the Say exam from May 21 to 25, results of which will be announced in the first week of June. Those who wish for apply for revaluation can do so online starting from May 5 till May 10. As per reports, the admission process for Plus One will begin on May 9.

All those students who are eagerly waiting for the results can check their respective scores at the official websites — kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East. About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam.

544 students appeared in nine examination centres in the Gulf, out of which 538 students qualified for higher education, with a pass percentage of an impressive 98.9. The highest number of students (2435 of them, to be precise) getting A plus in all their subjects are from Malappuram district in Kerala.

In case due to heavy traffic, students are unable to open the same, they can check out their scores at various other partner websites such as — results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

As per sources, the evaluation process was over last week and the result is expected to be out by May 3. This year due to paper leak, the Kerala Board had to re-conduct the Maths paper. The mathematics examination held on March 20 was cancelled after authorities found similarities between question in the examination paper and those in the model question paper of Merit. Last year too, the Kerala education department had to postpone the maths examination and the re-examination was conducted on March 30.

