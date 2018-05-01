Kerala SSLC results 2018 date and time: Results on May 2, check at keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC results 2018 date and time: Pareeksha Bhawan to announce results of Class 10 in the first week of May Kerala SSLC results 2018 date and time: Pareeksha Bhawan to announce results of Class 10 in the first week of May

Kerala SSLC results 2018: The Department of Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations in the first week of May. As per sources, the evaluation process was over last week and the result is expected to be out by May 2 or May 3. About 4.41 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam and 2,751 are private. In the regular students category, 2.16 lakh are girls. The examinations were started from March 7 and concluded on March 28 at nearly 2,935 centres in the state and nine each in Lakshadweep and the Middle East.

Going by the past trend, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the results in the afternoon. Like the last year, the Minister for Education, Prof C Raveendranath is expected to announce the results on either May 2 or May 3. Last year the results were declared on May 25. The SSLC results were released at the Information & Public Relations Department (PRD Kerala), located at the South Block, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram.

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam” which is available for download from Google Playstore.

This year, DHSE has to re-conduct the Maths paper due to paper leak. The mathematics examination held on March 20 was cancelled after authorities found similarities between question in the examination paper and those in the model question paper of Merit. Last year too, the Kerala education department had to postpone the maths examination and the re-examination was conducted on March 30.

