Kerala SSLC exams 2017: Results to be out on Friday

The Department of Higher Secondary Education will release the results for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on May 5 at 2 pm. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official websites mentioned below.

As per reports, 4.57 lakh students appeared in the SSLC examination in the state. The SSLC exam was in controversy due as some questions were found to be lifted from a model question paper. On March 20, the Kerala education department has to postpone the maths examination and the re-examination was conducted on March 30.

These are the websites where students can check results:

keralaresults.nic.in,

kerala.gov.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

educationkerala.gov.in,

results.nic.in,

examresults.net

Last year, the SSLC results were announced on April 27.

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the examination (keralapareekshabhavan.in) or one of the links provided above.

– Click on the link to the results page for the SSLC exams which would be available on the sites mentioned.

– Enter your details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

