Kerala SSLC exam 2017 results to release at 2 pm today at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC 2017 results: The Minister for Education, Prof C Raveendranath will release the results of the Kerala Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on May 5, that is today at 2 pm. Last year the results were declared on May 25. The results will be released at the Information & Public Relations Department (PRD Kerala), located at the South Block, Government Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram.

How to check Kerala SSLC 2017 results:

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various websites –

kerala.gov.in,

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

cdit.org,

examresults.kerala.gov.in,

prd.kerala.gov.in,

results.nic.in,

educationkerala.gov.in

examresults.net/kerala.

The results will also be available at their official app, “Saphalam”.

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

– Go to the official websites mentioned above

– On the homepage, click on the link to the results page for the SSLC exams which would be available on the sites mentioned.

– Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Passing criteria for Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.

For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.

