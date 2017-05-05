Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: Results declared, check how to download here

Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: The exams, which began from March 8, came into controversial limelight when the Mathematics paper was leaked. Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: The exams, which began from March 8, came into controversial limelight when the Mathematics paper was leaked.

The results have been declared for Kerala’s Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) today. Minister for Education Prof C Raveendranath announced the results from Information & Public Relations Department (PRD Kerala). Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check the same from the official website.

Read | Kerala SSLC results to be announced soon, here’s what you need to pass

How to check Kerala SSLC 2017 results:

To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various websites –

kerala.gov.in,

keralaresults.nic.in,

results.itschool.gov.in,

cdit.org,

examresults.kerala.gov.in,

prd.kerala.gov.in,

results.nic.in,

educationkerala.gov.in

examresults.net/kerala.

Read | Kerala SSLC results 2017 to be announced today, download Saphalam 2017 app to check results

Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: Check your results from the sites mensioned. Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: Check your results from the sites mensioned.

The Board had finished the evaluation of the papers by April 21, 2017. The exams, which began from March 8, came into controversial limelight when the Mathematics paper was leaked. The Maths and Geography papers were also found to have questions based on a model question paper which lead to its cancellation and it was rescheduled to be held on March 30.

Last year, 4,74,267 candidates who had appeared for the SSLC examinations and the results were declared on April 27, 2016.

Steps to download Kerala SSLC class 10th results results:

– Go to the official websites mentioned above

– On the homepage, click on the link to the results page for the SSLC exams which would be available on the sites mentioned.

– Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on Kerala results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd