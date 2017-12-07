Kerala SET 2018: Exam on February 25, applications released at lbscentre.org

Kerala SET 2018: The state eligibility test will be conducted in the month of February 2018 for 35 subjects. Kerala SET 2018: The state eligibility test will be conducted in the month of February 2018 for 35 subjects.

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has called for applications to the 2018 Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can apply for the same on the official website of the centre (lbscentre.org).

The state eligibility test will be conducted in the month of February 2018 for 35 subjects. The paper is conducted every year for appointment of “Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State”.

Paper pattern:

The exam will be divided into two papers. Paper 1 is common for all candidates and will include questions on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. Paper 2 will be conducted for the chosen subject. Each paper will include 120 questions of one mark each, except for mathematics and statistics which will include only 80 questions of 1.5 marks each.

Candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40 marks (35 for reserved categories) in each paper and 48 marks (40-45 for reserved categories) overall in order to clear the exam.

Important dates:

Application process begins- December 6, 2017

Last date to register online- December 30, 2017

Last date to submit filled applications- January 1, 2018

Hall ticket- February 15, 2018

Exam- February 25, 2018

Answer key- February 28, 2018

Steps to apply for Kerala SET 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “State Eligibility Test – Feb-2018 Test on 25/02/2018”.

Step 3: Read the instructions provided and click on “online registration”.

Step 4: Register to the site and fill in your details.

Step 5: Submit your details and save a copy of the application form for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd