Kerala SET 2018 admit cards released, download at lbscentre.com

Kerala SET 2018 admit card: The admit cards of Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) have been released at lbscentre.com. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website of the centre. LBS Centre for Science and Technology (LBSCS &T) will conduct the SET in February 2018 for 35 subjects. The paper is conducted every year for appointment of Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State. The answer key will release on February 28, 2018. Remember to carry a photo ID proof along with the admit card.

Kerala SET 2018 admit card, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website of LBS centre for Science and Technology mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for admit card of STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST – Feb-2018

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card’ to go to the login page

Step 4: Log in with your application number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Get the admit card’. The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the admit card.

Paper pattern

The exam will be divided into two papers. Paper 1 is common for all candidates and will include questions on general knowledge and teaching aptitude. Paper 2 will be conducted for the chosen subject. Each paper will include 120 questions of one mark each, except for mathematics and statistics which will include only 80 questions of 1.5 marks each. Candidates will be required to score a minimum of 40 marks (35 for reserved categories) in each paper and 48 marks (40-45 for reserved categories) overall in order to clear the exam.

