Kerala polytechnic trial allotment, rank list 2017 released at polyadmission.org

Kerala polytechnic trial allotment, rank list 2017: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Kerala has released the trail allotment rank list and allotment details for admission to polytechnic institutions in the state. Candidates who have applied for admission to Kerala polytechnic institutes can check the trial rank list from the official website.

Students can also appeal to revise their submitted options by 4 pm on July 16, 2017. The final rank list and first allotment will be published on the site on July 18 this year. Read | Kerala plus one supplementary allotment date announced, check result on Saturday, click here

Important dates:

Trial allotment/provisional rank list- July 12

Last date to revise options- July 16

Final rank list/first allotment- July 18

Last date fot reporting through first allotment-July 21

Second allotment- July 25

Third allotment- July 31

Fourth allotment- August 5

Classes begin- July 31

The DTE also mentioned in the prospectus for admission to Polytechnics that uniforms are compulsory. A combination of golden yellow shirt with black pants will be required to be worn and girls will be allowed to wear black churidars with golden yellow tops and black waist coats. Candidate will be selected based on the grading in SSLC/THSLC or equivalent exams.

Steps to check Kerala polytechnic trial allotment rank list 2017:

– Go to the official website for polytechnic admissions (polyadmission.org)

– Click on “Trial allotment details” or “Trial rank details”.

– Enter your application number and date of birth and click on “ok”.

– Download the result and keep a copy for further reference.

