Kerala Polytechnic November exam results declared at tekerala.org, check here

Kerala Polytechnic results 2017: The result of polytechnic diploma exams which was conducted in November has been released by the Board of Technical Education of Government of Kerala. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective marks at the official website – tekerala.org. Results have been published for semester 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 for rev (10) and for semester 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 for Rev (15).

Kerala Polytechnic results 2017, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website tekerala.org

Step 2: On top of the screen, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on the relevant link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of successful students

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated can do so by submitted the application in prescribed format to the principal of the Polytechnic College concerned on or before February 2. A fee of Rs 350 will be charged per paper.

