Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: +2 result soon, press conference started at Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam will release the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia. This year, the highest number of students registered to appear were from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.

According to the report, in the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. Last year, as many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84.