Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: +2 result soon, press conference started at Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam will release the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.
A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia. This year, the highest number of students registered to appear were from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.
According to the report, in the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. Last year, as many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84.
Once the Education Minister announces the results, it would be made available on the government websites and mobile apps like PRD Live, Saphalam 2018 and iExaMS. The mobile apps can be downloaded from the google play store.
Kerala Plus Two results to be announced by the education minister at a press conference today.
The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu. For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.
Apart from individual results, the website and the mobile app will contain analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports. The data can be accessed directly by clicking the ‘Results Analysis’ link without logging on to the website.
The results will be available on the mobile app 'PRD Live' which is run by the Public Relations Department website.
In 2016, 125 students, out of 4,60,743 students who appeared, scored 100 per cent. About 9,870 students even scored A + grades in all subjects and the pass percentage for 2016 was held at 79.03. About 80.94 per cent of candidates had passed Kerala’s Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) examination.
In 2017, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the plus two examinations in the state were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper
Application form can be either printed from the website www.ihrd.ac.in or purchased directly from the respective schools. Complete application and attached documents with registration fees of Rs 100 (50 for SC / ST students) to be submitted at 3 pm on May 30.
The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has invited applications for admission to the 11th standard or Plus One in the 2018-2019 academic year in technical higher secondary schools. Candidates with SSLC or equivalent qualification can apply. Age limit for admission is 20 years old (June 228 to SC / ST).
Kerala +2 examinations results will be declared today at 11 am from the PRD Chamber located at the south block of Kerala Secretariat. Like the SSLC results were announced by the education minister Prof C Raveendranath, the results of Plus Two will be released by him.
Last year too, the Kerala education department had to postpone the maths examination when they confirmed that some questions were lifted from a model question paper of a coaching institutes. The state government had to re-conduct the exam. Besides maths, geography paper of Plus 1 was also lifted from a model question paper.
The alleged physics paper leak is found similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region. The police is investigating this matter.
The Cyber Crime police of Kerala registered a case regarding the alleged leak of higher secondary plus two physics paper. As per reports, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp. Thrissur district’s co-ordinator had received the images of the question paper on Whatsapp. He immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format.
To check results on the official website, students need to keep their roll number handy. Once released, they have to visit the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and enter their roll number in the box provided. The result will appear.
Last year, the pass percentage for Plus Two was at 83.37 and about 3.66 lakh students have appeared the exam. The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3 at 10:30 am. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98.
DHSE Kerala will also upload the results on , "Saphalam" app which is available for download from Google Playstore.
To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.
A total of 9,25,580 students appeared for their first and second year higher secondary education (HSE) examinations held in March.
Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2018 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.