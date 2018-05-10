Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: +2 result soon, press conference started at Thiruvananthapuram

Follow Us:
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 11:03:44 am
Kerala Plus Two results 2018 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam will release the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. The results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia. This year, the highest number of students registered to appear were from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.

Read | Kerala plus two results 2018 at iemalayalam

According to the report, in the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. Last year, as many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84.

Live Blog

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Here are the LIVE updates, + 2 results to be available at dhsekerala.gov.in

Highlights

    11:02 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018 to be available at govt apps

    Once the Education Minister announces the results, it would be made available on the government websites and mobile apps like PRD Live, Saphalam 2018 and iExaMS. The mobile apps can be downloaded from the google play store.

    10:59 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Press conference updates

    Kerala Plus Two results to be announced by the education minister at a press conference today.

    10:58 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018 at dhsekerala.gov.in

    10:56 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Passing criteria for Kerala exams

    The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu. For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.

    10:44 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: What all information will be available at PRD Live and Saphalam app

    Apart from individual results, the website and the mobile app will contain analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports. The data can be accessed directly by clicking the ‘Results Analysis’ link without logging on to the website.

    10:43 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018 available at PRD Live

    The results will be available on the mobile app 'PRD Live' which is run by the Public Relations Department website.

    10:39 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results: Previous year pass percentage

    In 2016, 125 students, out of 4,60,743 students who appeared, scored 100 per cent. About 9,870 students even scored A + grades in all subjects and the pass percentage for 2016 was held at 79.03. About 80.94 per cent of candidates had passed Kerala’s Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) examination.

    10:35 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results previous year data

    In 2017, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the plus two examinations in the state were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper

    10:32 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: How to check

    -Visit the official website, dhsekerala.gov.in

    -Click on the result link

    -In the new window, enter registration number or roll number

    -Results will be appeared on the screen

    -Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    10:24 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus One admission details

    Application form can be either printed from the website www.ihrd.ac.in or purchased directly from the respective schools. Complete application and attached documents with registration fees of Rs 100 (50  for SC / ST students) to be submitted at 3 pm on May 30.

    10:23 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus One admission has started

    The Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) has invited applications for admission to the 11th standard or Plus One in the 2018-2019 academic year in technical higher secondary schools. Candidates with SSLC or equivalent qualification can apply. Age limit for admission is 20 years old (June 228 to SC / ST).

    10:19 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala +2 results 2018 to be announced by the Education Minister today

    Kerala +2 examinations results will be declared today at 11 am from the PRD Chamber located at the south block of Kerala Secretariat. Like the SSLC results were announced by the education minister Prof C Raveendranath, the results of Plus Two will be released by him.

    10:16 (IST) 10 May 2018
    What happened in the Kerala Plus One exam last year?

    Last year too, the Kerala education department had to postpone the maths examination when they confirmed that some questions were lifted from a model question paper of a coaching institutes. The state government had to re-conduct the exam. Besides maths, geography paper of Plus 1 was also lifted from a model question paper.

    10:08 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala paper leak row

    The alleged physics paper leak is found similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region. The police is investigating this matter.

    10:05 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Paper leak reports

    The Cyber Crime police of Kerala registered a case regarding the alleged leak of higher secondary plus two physics paper. As per reports, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp. Thrissur district’s co-ordinator had received the images of the question paper on Whatsapp. He immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format.

    09:55 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: How to check

    To check results on the official website, students need to keep their roll number handy. Once released, they have to visit the official websites like keralaresults.nic.in and enter their roll number in the box provided. The result will appear.

    09:53 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two previous year performance

    Last year, the pass percentage for Plus Two was at 83.37 and about 3.66 lakh students have appeared the exam. The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3 at 10:30 am. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98.

    09:45 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018 on Saphalam app

    DHSE Kerala will also upload the results on , “Saphalam” app which is available for download from Google Playstore. The results will be available on the mobile app 'PRD Live' which is run by the Public Relations Relations Department too. The app could be downloaded from Google Play Store.

    09:34 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala Plus Two results 2018: websites to check

    To ease result declaration process, the Kerala government has shared the results with various partner websites – kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

    09:30 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Students appeared in Kerala Plus Two exams 2018

    A total of 9,25,580 students appeared for their first and second year higher secondary education (HSE) examinations held in March.

    09:21 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kerala SSLC result out on May 3

    The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations was released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on May 3 at 10:30 am. As many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98.

    09:16 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Plus Two result today at 11 am

    Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2018 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.

    The results will be available tomorrow at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in This year, a total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia.This year, the highest number of students were registered to appear from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.

