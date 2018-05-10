Kerala DHSE Plus Two result 2018 Highlights: Result out at dhsekerala.gov.in, 14,375 students get A +

Kerala Plus Two result 2018 LIVE: The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus Two result 2018 LIVE: The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus Two result 2018 LIVE: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam has released the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. The results are available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the marks from itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that started in March from 10 am to 12.45 pm at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia. This year, the highest number of students registered to appear was from Malappuram, that is, 1.60 lakh and the lowest is from Wayanad which is 23,313.

DHSE Kerala +2 results declared: Key highlights

1. A total of 79 schools in the state have scored 100 per cent result. The last day to apply for re-examination is on May 16.

2. As many as 3,09,065 have qualified for higher studies. Number of students who got A+ in all subjects are 14,375

3. The result has been released by the Education Minister today and the overall pass percentage is 83.75. Last year’s pass percentage at 83.37

4. The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu. For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.

5. In 2017, over four lakh candidates had appeared for the plus two examinations in the state were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper

6. In 2016, 125 students, out of 4,60,743 students who appeared, scored 100 per cent. About 9,870 students even scored A + grades in all subjects and the pass percentage for 2016 was held at 79.03. About 80.94 per cent of candidates had passed Kerala’s Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) examination

7. Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Paper leak reports

The Cyber Crime police of Kerala registered a case regarding the alleged leak of higher secondary plus two physics paper. As per reports, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp. Thrissur district’s co-ordinator had received the images of the question paper on Whatsapp. He immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format. The alleged physics paper leak is found similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region. The police is investigating this matter.

According to a report, in the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams. Last year, as many as 4,31,762 have qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84.

