Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time: When and where to check

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: The results of Kerala Higher Secondary examination will be released on May 10. A total of 9.25 lakh students appeared for the first and second year Higher Secondary Education (HSE) examinations that took place in March at 2,076 examination centres spread across the state as well as in parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep, and West Asia.

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: When and where to check

The results will be available tomorrow at dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

In order to check the result, students should log on to the official website and click on the link for result. In the provided fields, they should then enter their roll number/other required details. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They may then download the same and take a printout for future reference

Saphalam 2018- Students can check the results through this app

Students will also be able to access the results via mobile application Saphalam 2018 and they can also check on the Android app ‘PRD Live’ which is run by the public relations department.

In the Plus Two exam, there were nearly 3.72 lakh, regular candidates, while about 69,971 were from open school. This year, a total of 33,369 compartmental candidates sat for the Plus Two exams. Similarly in the Plus One exams, a total of 3.79 lakh regular category students appeared while from the open school, about 69,685 students had sat for the exams.

The results official time has not been released. However, this article will update readers on when and where to check scores.

