Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time: HSE results on May 10

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time: Results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time: Results will be available at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time: The Department of Higher Secondary Exam (DHSE) will declare the results of Plus Two examinations on May 10. In the Plus Two (higher secondary second year) level, a total of 3.72 lakh regular students have registered for the exam, of which 69,971 were from open school and 33,369 compartmental candidates. The practical examinations of all subjects were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm.

Kerala Plus Two results 2018 date and time

The results will be released tomorrow but the official time has not been released, however, the Kerala Board had announced SSLC result in the morning. This article will update readers on when and where to check scores.

Candidates can check their marks, once released, on the official websites – dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The results will be available for download at results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. To view their scores, a candidate has to go to the official websites mentioned above. Click on the result link and enter their roll number. They can then view subject-wise marks.

Read | Kerala Plus Two results 2018 updates

The highest number of students registered for the exam are from Malappuram (1,60,510), while the lowest is from Wayanad (23,313). Last year’s pass percentage was 83.37 and the year before the pass percentage was 80.94. In 2017, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the plus two examinations in the state that were conducted from March 8 with the Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya and Communicative English papers to March 28, 2017. The exams were held from 10 am to 12.45 pm with a cool off time of 15 minutes to read the question paper.

The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education today, on May 3 at 10:30 am. As many as 4,31,762 qualified the exam and the overall pass percentage stands at 97.84 which is nearly 2 per cent higher than previous year’s 95.98.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd