Kerala Plus Two physics paper allegedly leaked on WhatsApp

Kerala physics paper leak: The police is investigating this matter. (Representational image)

The Cyber Crime police of Kerala has registered a case regarding the alleged leak of higher secondary plus two physics paper. As per Manormanews.com, the question paper was leaked on Whatsapp on Wednesday. The Higher Secondary Education director K Sudhir Babu has said if it is proved that the paper was leaked, they will cancel the physics exam. The decision in this regard will be taken today and accordingly, fresh dates will be announced.

On Wednesday, Thrissur district’s co-ordinator of the exam received images of the question paper on Whatsapp. He immediately informed the K Imbichikoya, Higher Secondary Joint Director and Secretary, Examinations. The questions spread through Whatsapp were in hand written format.

The alleged physics paper leak is found similar to those of a model exam conducted by some private tuition centres from Malabar region. The police is investigating this matter.

Last year too, the Kerala education department had to postpone the maths examination after finding out some questions were lifted from a model question paper. The state government had to re-conduct the exam. Besides maths, geography paper of Plus 1 was also lifted from a model question paper.

