Kerala plus two HSE, VSHE results 2017: Over 3 lakh students pass, Kannur highest percentage

Kerala plus two HSE, VSHE results 2017: Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DSHE) has released the results for the plus two Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) 2017 on May 15. The pass percentage stood at 83.37 per cent for a total of 3.05 lakh students who have passed the Plus two exams this year.

Under VHSE exams, the pass percentage resgistered is 81.5 per cent. A total of 4,42,434 students have appeared for the examination out of which 1,55,985 lakh students were from Malappuram district.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the the Directorate’s official website. Those who have not cleared can apply for the Save a Year (SAY) exams before June 22, 2017.

The Kerala plus two board exam were held from March 8 to March 28, 2017 and the district of Kannur had the highest pass percentage of 87.22 per cent. The district with the lowest pass percent was Pathanamthitta which stood at 77.65 per cent.

Students from the science stream held the highest pass percentage of 86.25 per cent, followed by the Art students at 86.08 per cent, Commerce at 83.96 per cent, Technical at 79.08 per cent and Humanities at 72 per cent. This year, there were 83 schools with a pass percentage of 100, of which eight are government schools. About 11,829 scored A+ grades in all subjects.

