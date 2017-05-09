Kerala Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) exam 2017 results to release on May 15 at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) results 2017: The state’s plus two exams this year were held from March 8 to March 28 Kerala Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) results 2017: The state’s plus two exams this year were held from March 8 to March 28

Kerala Plus Two (HSC, VHSE) results 2017: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DSHE) will declare the results for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) for class 12 (plus two) students on May 15. Students who have appeared for the paper and wish to check their results can do so from the official website on the date of release.

The state’s plus two exams this year were held from March 8 to March 28 in which more than 4 lakh candidates appeared.

Last year, the HSE results were declared on May 10 along with the Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) results. Of the 4,60,743 students who appeared, 125 students scored 100 per cent and 9,870 students scored A+ grades for all subjects. The pass percentage was at 79.03.

Students can check their Kerala HSE 2017 results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

examresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

examresults.kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.nic.in

educationkerala.gov.in

vhse.kerala.gov.in

Steps to download the Kerala HSE results 2017:

– Go to the official websites of Kerala HSE (dhsekerala.gov.in) or one of the sites mensioned above.

– Click on the notification for Kerala 2017 HSE results.

– Follow the links on the site, fill in your details in the fields provided and submit them.

– Download a copy of your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

