Kerala Plus Two +2 result 2018 declared, pass percentage at 83.75%

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: The results for Kerala Higher Secondary examination and Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSE) has been declared by the state Education Minister C Raveendranath today. The examinations had taken place in March at centres spread across the state including parts of Mahe, Lakshadweep and West Asia and a total of 9.25 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The results are available online on official website dhsekerala.gov.in and others like keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in.

The result has been released by the Education Minister today and the overall pass percentage is 83.75. Last year’s pass percentage at 83.37. As many as 3,09,065 have qualified for higher studies. A number of students who got A+ in all subjects are 14,375. The top-scoring district is Kannur with 86.7 per cent while the lowest is Pathanamthitta 77.1 per cent. The Vocational Higher Secondary School Examinations (VHSE) results which were also declared today saw a pass percentage of 90.24 per cent.

A total of 79 schools in the state have scored 100 per cent result. The last day to apply for re-examination is on May 16 and the SAY examinations will be held from June 5

Kerala Plus Two results 2018: Steps to check results:

To check their results, students should log on to the official website and click on the link for result.

The students then have to enter their roll number/other required details.

On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen.

They may then download the same and take a printout for future reference

Apart from individual results, the website and the mobile app (Saphalam and PRD Live) will contain the analysis of results at school, educational district, and revenue district levels, info-graphics, subject-based analysis and study reports. The data can be accessed directly by clicking the ‘Results Analysis’ link without logging on to the website.

